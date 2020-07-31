Peoria County Sheriff: 3 new COVID-19 cases at jail

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Three more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at the Peoria County jail, according to Sheriff Brian Asbell.

Asbell confirmed the new cases Friday morning, bringing the total number of detainees who have tested positive to 37.

Asbell said there were 194 detainees who tested negative on the first round of testing and results came back for 79 of those individuals. Of those 79, he said 76 were negative.

Asbell originally confirmed eight detainees testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, July 18.

Asbell said around 115 tests are outstanding, either awaiting results or need to be tested a second time.

Asbell said the jail remains on lockdown. He said they are continuing to work with the Peoria City/County Health Department to mitigate exposure risks and properly treat anyone infected.

At this time, there are no new reports of employees infected at the jail.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected