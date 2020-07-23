Peoria County Sheriff: 8 new COVID-19 cases at jail

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Eight additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at the Peoria County jail, according to Sheriff Brian Asbell.

Asbell confirmed the new cases Thursday, bringing the total number of detainees who have tested positive to 30.

The number of detainees that tested negative has not been released. Asbell said the positivity rate and the number of test results are pending.

On Wednesday, Asbell confirmed 14 detainees tested positive for COVID-19.

“In addition to detainees, we currently have 13 employees off due to COVID-related scenarios which include positive tests, awaiting test results or due to required exposure quarantine requirements,” said Asbell, in an email to WMBD News on Wednesday.

Testing is expected to be finished today.

