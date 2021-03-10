Peoria County Sheriff asks motorists to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day safely

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell is reminding motorists to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day safely.

Sheriff Asbell said motorists who are out celebrating must prepare a sober ride home.

“We understand people are looking for a reason to celebrate, but we urge you to do so safely,” said Asbell. “While festivities may look different this year, the basics remain the same, If you’ll be drinking or using cannabis or another impairing substance, make the right choice to find a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely.”

According to Asbell, designating a sober driver and not letting friends drive under the influence are two important steps to avoid getting arrest.

Other important tips Asbell said to remember:

If you do not have a designated driver, ask a sober friend for a ride home, call a cab, sober friend, or family member to pick you up, or stay where you are and sleep it off until you are sober.

Buckle up. It’s your best defense in the event of a crash.

Remember, pedestrians are at risk, too. If you are walking, keep an eye out for cars. If you’re driving, remain alert for impaired walkers who may not obey street signs.

Asbell said Sheriff’s Deputies will be patrolling for more than just alcohol and drug-impaired driving, they will also be stepping up their seat belt, speed limit, and distracted driving enforcement.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s office’s St. Patrick’s Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is administered through the Illinois Department of Transportation.