Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell announces he’s not running for reelection

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell announced that he will not be running for reelection during a special county meeting Tuesday.

“Some of the policy decisions from this board here recently has changed my mindset about my future,” Asbell said.

His decision was made due to some grievances he has with the county, he said.

Asbell said that he served the County for 27 years, and had previously planned to run for several more terms.

More information will be released Tuesday night.

The announcement is available to watch on Facebook.