WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Arrests and seizures of guns, cars and drugs were the result of saturated detail by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

Sixteen sheriff’s deputies issued 40 citations, made six arrests, impounded 11 cars and seized two illegal guns and meth.

The City of West Peoria has two full-time community police officers and contracts with the sheriff’s office for law enforcement.

West Peoria Mayor Jim Dillon said the city received a $250,000 state grant this year for added police protection. He said the relationship with the sheriff’s office is vital to community safety.

“We work hand-in-hand with the sheriff’s office… For a small community, we probably have the largest contract with Peoria County. I don’t believe that we could provide the citizens with the same quality of deputies ourselves as what the sheriff’s able to provide us,” he said.

The enforcement also affects some of the Bradley University students that reside in West Peoria.

“If there’s an issue that’s in West Peoria, Bradley is in close proximity to that, so we welcome any increased enforcement from our community partners,” said Brian Joschko, police chief and vice president for public safety at Bradley University.

Joschko praised the Peoria County sheriff’s deputies’ efforts and results from Friday’s operation.

“We’re really pleased about their efforts, and we really applaud any effort to keep our students safe, keep our campus safe and our community safe,” he said.

Dillon said the city has a very close relationship with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have such a good relationship with the sheriff’s department, they’re on it. That’s great. And so if there’s car thefts, they normally, within a short period of time, will find and catch the person. Unfortunately, most of the time they’re juveniles and there’s not much they can do with them,” he said.

Dillon said the city budgeted $330,000 for law enforcement this year. Next year’s budget is $500,000 and will allow the city to add a third community police officer.

The saturation detail was paid for using sales tax revenue and came at no cost to taxpayers.