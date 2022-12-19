PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office launched a new app for smartphones Monday.

According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, the free app will help deliver urgent information and give easy access to public information, including active warrants, an updated inmate roster, and an interactive map connected to sex offender registries.

“A major goal of mine has been to expand community outreach by expanding communication with the people we serve,” said Sheriff Chris Watkins. “With that said, I am proud to announce that we are rolling out a new phone app specific to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office that hosts a variety of features. I believe the app will enhance public safety, communication, and an easier way to access information from the Sheriff’s Office.”

Watkins also said the app will also send missing person alerts, suspect information, inclement weather warnings, traffic detours, and more. It will also allow users to make anonymous tips and patrol requests.

The app was created by OCV, which specializes in creating apps for governmental entities and public safety organizations. OCV also created an app for the Peoria County Circuit Clerk, which was released last month.