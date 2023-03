PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help looking for a missing man Tuesday.

According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, 32-year-old Drew M Sinclair was last seen on March 19 near Ayres and Waverly Avenues.

Sinclair is 5’8 with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Bohm at (309) 208-6382.