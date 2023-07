PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing teen.

Peoria County Sheriff’s Facebook confirms that on Friday, 14-year-old Kahana Hamilton has been reported as a missing/runaway child.

She is described as 5’1”, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with orange highlights.

Anyone who knows Hamilton’s location or has seen her recently is implored to call or text Detective Hoffman at 309-657-5532.