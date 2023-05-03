PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria County Sheriff’s office is reminding everyone to be on the lookout for scam callers masquerading as the police.

Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook posted an update informing the public that they will never call your phone to tell you of a warrant or demand money for a warrant to avoid arrest.

The Facebook post goes on to explain how the scammers are becoming more creative in their grift.

We have received several calls this week from residents stating they were contacted by a “Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant” regarding a warrant out for their arrest. The Lieutenant is actually a very convincing scammer, who then instructs the resident to make arrangements for payment and bring it to the Peoria County Jail to avoid being arrested. The scammer will even name-drop some of our actual PCSO Lieutenants, Deputies, or other Peoria County employees to try to make the call seem more convincing. Peoria County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone who fears they may be a victim of a scam is encouraged to call the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office directly.