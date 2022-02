WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s office responded to an armed business robbery in West Peoria Friday.

According to Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Captain Chris Watkins, two men robbed The Smoker Outlet Shop near Western and Heading Avenue at approximately 7 p.m.

One of the men was armed with a gun. They stole approximately $200 and fled in an unknown direction.

No injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.