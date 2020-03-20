Live Now
Gov. Pritzker gives update on the COVID-19 crisis in Illinois
Closings
There are currently 47 active closings. Click for more details.

Peoria County sheriff says remain calm while under “stay at home” order

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a “Stay at home” order that starts Saturday.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said his department is focusing on compliance. Sheriff Asbell said he wants to educate the public and asks that you comply with the regulations.

He said this can create fear, but said you should remain calm.

This does give law enforcement some control mechanisms if necessary, but at this point we don’t see that being an issue, we’re not going to have ‘checkpoint charlies’ out there and stopping people going down the road, but again we’re advocating compliance so we don’t have issues.

Peoria County Sheriff, Brian Asbell

Sheriff Asbell also wants to remind neighbors not to hoard supplies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Election Results

Trending Stories

More Local News