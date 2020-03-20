Peoria County sheriff says remain calm while under “stay at home” order

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a “Stay at home” order that starts Saturday.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said his department is focusing on compliance. Sheriff Asbell said he wants to educate the public and asks that you comply with the regulations.

He said this can create fear, but said you should remain calm.

This does give law enforcement some control mechanisms if necessary, but at this point we don’t see that being an issue, we’re not going to have ‘checkpoint charlies’ out there and stopping people going down the road, but again we’re advocating compliance so we don’t have issues. Peoria County Sheriff, Brian Asbell

Sheriff Asbell also wants to remind neighbors not to hoard supplies.