PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- Sheriff Chris Watkins reported a 10% increase in 2023 in domestic violence calls than in 2022.

According to Sheriff Watkins, more than 30% of the bookings currently in Peoria County Jail are domestic violence-related. Watkins said that though both men and women partake in the crime, men tend to be the top offenders. Followed by women, and surprisingly children are starting to engage in the act as well.

Resources at the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department are offered. They have a victim advocate for those who have been victims of domestic violence.

They also recommend the Center for Prevention of Abuse in Peoria. The court systems also tend to refer abusers to anger management courses to help them get control of their emotions.

Sheriff Watkins says that several factors play a role in the seasonal increase.

“This time of year you have a little bit more alcohol intake, you have a lot of people going through financially hard times, but there’s a lot of different reasons. People are cooped up at home more, you’re not out and about as much,” said Watkins.

Watkins says a majority of domestic violence calls are repeat offenders.