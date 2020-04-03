Peoria County Sheriff’s Dept. called to pool supply store for reported violation of stay-at-home order

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Department responded to a Hanna City pool supply store Thursday after a complaint from the Department of Commerce.

A report from the Sheriff’s Department says D & L Pools, Inc. was still operating, despite not being an essential business under Governor Pritzker’s order. When a lieutenant arrived to the business, he advised the owner to comply.

On March 28, a post to the business’ Facebook page said “As of 3:35pm on Friday, March 27th the City of Peoria unexpectedly deemed that D&L Pools, Inc., as well as all Pool Stores in the City of Peoria were unessential to the Public. They are not concerned for your health and unsanitary conditions when it comes to the use of your swimming pools and hot tubs.”

The list of essential businesses can be found below: