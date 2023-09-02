PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that deputies have been working to get firearms off the streets.

In doing so, deputies arrested three men on gun-related charges in two different traffic stops Friday night.

Carlos Zollicoffer was arrested for armed violence and was booked into the Peoria County Jail after the first traffic stop.

In the second traffic stop, Ivan Ellis and Paris Ambrose were arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm and were also taken to the Peoria County Jail.

Deputies also reported they seized guns, cash, illegal drugs, and vehicles in the stops. One of the guns recovered was reported stolen from Michigan.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputies will continue to work to get the firearms off the streets throughout the weekend.