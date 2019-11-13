Peoria County Sheriff’s deputy Adam King resigns after arrest

PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria County Sheriff’s deputy indicted on drug charges has since resigned.

Sheriff Brian Asbell confirmed Adam King resigned Tuesday after he was placed on unpaid administrative leave since June. An indictment warrant was issued for King back in May when he was formally charged with unlawful possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, a class 3 felony.

Asbell had said King was originally placed on administrative leave Feb. 22, after a police report was filed with the Peoria Police Department regarding allegations of suspected criminal off-duty conduct.

King resigned as the criminal case continues. His case will be reviewed by a judge on Dec. 19.

The Illinois State Police was requested by Asbell to conduct an investigation on allegations that resulted in King’s arrest on this warrant.

King has been a Sheriff’s Office employee since January 2017. He was also charged with driving under the influence in 2001.