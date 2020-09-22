Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputy indicted, set to be arraigned for allegedly stealing alcohol from Kroger in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputy, 47-year-old Matthew Hawkins, was indicted on Tuesday.

Hawkins is facing a burglary charge, along with retail theft and official misconduct. Illinois State Police officers arrested Hawkins in late August, you can find our coverage here.

Hawkins allegedly stole alcohol from the Kroger on Lindbergh Road in Peoria, all while wearing his Peoria County Sheriff’s Office deputy uniform.

Sheriff Asbell told WMBD Hawkins is still on unpaid leave and considered an employee until disciplinary action is taken.

Hawkins is set to be arraigned on Thursday.