PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. will be making a donation to keep a local police dog safe.

According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Freya, a Malinois, will receive a bullet and stab protective vest, which will be embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of Anne Smith.”

Freya’s vest is expected to be delivered in eight to 10 weeks.

Since 2009, Vested Interest has provided custom-fitted bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The non-profit has donated more than 5,379 vests, worth about $6.9 million, to police dogs in all 50 states.

Anyone interested in donating can learn more at Vested Interest’s website.