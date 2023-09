PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying three burglary suspects on Tuesday.

According to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the three individuals are wanted in connection to a storage unit burglary that occurred in Bellevue in June.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the office at (309) 213-7906 or submit a tip through the Peoria County Sheriff’s app anonymously.