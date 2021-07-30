UPDATE: Police are looking for suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting

UPDATE (6:58 p.m.)– Police are looking for a man involved in an officer-involved shooting Friday.

Police on the scene confirmed that a man shot at a deputy, and the deputy returned fire.

It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time.

The suspect fled the scene with the gun and is believed to be armed.

Police are currently blocking off Park Road from Nebraska to Farmington.

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has closed intersections for a police investigation Friday.

According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Thomas Murfin, the intersections of Park Rd. at Farmington and Sterling at Rhodora have been closed.

WMBD has a crew on the way to the scene.

