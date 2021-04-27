Peoria County Sheriff’s Office continues search for Marc Bohanan, missing since 2017

GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD) — The search continues for a Glasford man.

Marc Bohanan disappeared in April of 2017. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies said he was 60-years-old at the time he vanished.

Bohanan is 6 foot 3 inches and uses a cane for assistance.

Authorities said Bohanan left his Glasford home on April 26, 2017 with another person and has not been seen or heard from since.

If you have any information you’re encouraged to call the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office at 309-672-6011.

A year after his disappearance, WMBD spoke with some of Marc’s family, you can find that interview below.