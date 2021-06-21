Peoria County Sheriff’s Office increasing patrols for Independence Day campaign

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriffs office is increasing patrols for Its July Fourth traffic enforcement campaign.

According to a press release from the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, the safety campaign will run from June 17 through July 6. The increased enforcement is due to the Independence Day holiday being one of the deadliest times on Illinois roads.

“We want all our residents and visitors to have an enjoyable and safe holiday,” Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said. “Remember – if you’re going to drink or use other impairing substances, don’t drive. We will be stepping up patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure everyone makes it home from their celebrations.”

More than 200 Sheriffs and local police departments will be increasing patrols for the campaign. The focus of the enforcement will be on drunk driving, distracted driving, and seat belt enforcement.

The sheriff’s office is also several tips for safe holiday driving: