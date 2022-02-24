PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has issued a collision alert for the County Thursday.

According to the Peoria Emergency Communication Center press release, those involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured should exchange information and report the crashes in person to the record’s bureau at the Peoria County Sheriffs Office at 301 N Maxwell Road.

The crashes should be reported within 48 hours of the conclusion of the alert.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.