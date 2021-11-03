UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old located and is safe

UPDATE (8:55 p.m.) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s office confirmed that Nya Brown has been located and is safe.

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing teen Wednesday.

According to a Peoria Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, 16-year-old Nya Brown was last seen at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, walking away from Dunlap High School.

Brown is approximately 5’8″ tall and 140 pounds. She has brown eyes, maroon/red hair, and was last seen wearing a black jean jacket, blue jeans, and her hair in a bun.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Demery immediately at (309) 216-4775 or the Peoria County Dispatch Center at (309) 672-6011.