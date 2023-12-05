WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection to a West Peoria Shooting on Tuesday.

According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, deputies arrested 31-year-old Tyrea Neely for alleged aggravated discharge of a firearm in a building and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

On Monday, deputies responded to a residence near the 1700 block of Gentry Court due to a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they heard complaints that residents heard shots fired. Deputies also located shell casings and a broken window.

Three children were in the home at the time of the shooting. No injuries were reported.

Detectives investigated and identified Neely as a suspect. Neely was arrested at approximately 12:05 a.m. on Tuesday. Deputies allegedly recovered a firearm that belonged to Neely.

Watkins stated that this incident remains under investigation.