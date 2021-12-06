Peoria County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of one of their own

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Over the weekend, Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell announced one employee passed away after the jail was placed on outbreak status for COVID-19.

Corrections Officer Carmon Passie, 25, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 5 due to complications related to COVID-19. Passie had served with the department since Dec. 31, 2018.

“I am deeply saddened for Cam’s family, friends and anyone who had the opportunity to meet him. I have personally known Camron since he was a young teenager, as he grew up in Brimfield and showed interest in law enforcement.” Brian Asbell, Peoria County Sheriff

Asbell went on to say he mentored Passie during his time with the Sheriff’s Office. He asked the community to keep his family in everyone’s prayers.