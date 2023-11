WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help in searching for a missing girl.

Pasia S. Hobson, 13, was last seen by her grandmother on Nov. 6 in the West Peoria area. She was last seen wearing beige sweatpants and a black t-shirt.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office asks those with information to call or text Detective Bohm at 309-213-7906. Anonymous tips can be submitted on the Sherrif’s app.