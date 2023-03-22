PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public about a phone scam it has received several reports on this week.

According to a sheriff’s department Facebook post, a scammer has been impersonating a sheriff’s office lieutenant and contacting residents about a warrant for their arrest.

The scammer will then give residents instructions for payment to avoid being arrested and brought to the Peoria County Jail.

The scammer has name-dropped actual Lieutenants, Deputies, or other Peoria County employees to try to make the scam seem more convincing.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents that: