PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public about a phone scam it has received several reports on this week.
According to a sheriff’s department Facebook post, a scammer has been impersonating a sheriff’s office lieutenant and contacting residents about a warrant for their arrest.
The scammer will then give residents instructions for payment to avoid being arrested and brought to the Peoria County Jail.
The scammer has name-dropped actual Lieutenants, Deputies, or other Peoria County employees to try to make the scam seem more convincing.
The sheriff’s office is reminding residents that:
- They will not call county residents to tell them there is a warrant for their arrest.
- They will not demand immediate payment by phone.
- They will not text links to make any kind of payment by phone.