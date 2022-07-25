HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is contending with vehicle burglary cases from around the county.

According to a Facebook post from the office last week they’ve seen numerous cases around the Hanna City area.

Captain James Middlemas said that staff are working on these cases, but want to remind homeowners to be cautious about their cars.

This includes making sure vehicles are locked and keeping high-dollar items out of view from potential thieves.

“What we feel that it is at this point basically is people go out and looking for targets of opportunity. When I say targets of opportunity, they want to make it easy. They’re looking for unlocked vehicles or looking at vehicles that they can see items of interest within. Maybe they are parked on the street.” said Captain James Middlemas.

The captain adds that parking cars in well-lit areas and in your driveway can help deter burglars.