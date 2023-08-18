PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos on Friday added additional charges against a doctor who had set up video cameras in employee bathrooms at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Henry Chang had 55 new counts of unlawful video recording added to his existing case, which had one count. That first count alleged a woman had found a camera in a bathroom on Aug. 9 at Saint Francis.

Further investigation found Chang allegedly set up cameras in two different employee bathrooms and had been recording people with them for more than a month.

Hoos stated detectives located more than 100 recordings of victims on his computers.

A new $115,000 arrest warrant was issued for Chang based on the new charges. Each charge carries a possible one to three years in prison. Probation is also an option.

The hospital is working with Law enforcement to identify the victims.

More charges are expected to be filed with the grand jury next month. He is now scheduled to appear in court to be arraigned on the charges on Sept. 21.