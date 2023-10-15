PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos released further information regarding the gas station shooting on Sheridan Road in September.

Amorta I. Nelson, 25, of Peoria, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for shooting and killing 33-year-old Antonio Hardy on Sept. 18.

Hoos said Hardy was getting gas near the intersection of Sheridan Road and McClure Avenue. Nelson allegedly shot Hardy multiple times, including a shot to the head.

She said Peoria police obtained surveillance tape from the incident. The video showed Hardy pumping gas and an individual, alleged to be Nelson, gets out of a different vehicle, and approaches Hardy, shooting him repeatedly.

In the interview with detectives, Hoos said Nelson admitted to being at the gas station in the other vehicle, but would not admit to shooting Hardy.

Hoos said Nelson remains in custody at the Peoria County Jail and will have a detention hearing Monday.