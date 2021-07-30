Peoria County survey looking for public input on ARP funds

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County is asking residents to provide input on how to spend its funds gained through the American Rescue Plan(ARP) Act.

According to a Peoria County press release, county residents, age 18 and older, will be able to take the online survey through Aug. 16.

The ARP act was signed into law on March 11 and allocated $34,803,420 in funding to Peoria County. Half of the funding was provided in May 2021, and the other half will be provided in May 2022.

The survey will ask residents to rank several ways to spend the money, including:

Supporting public health expenditures

provide premium pay for essential workers

Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure

Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency

Replace lost public sector revenue

Paper copies of the survey are available at the Peoria County Courthouse. They can also be requested by calling (309)-672-6056. Find the online survey here.