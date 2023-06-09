PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County is seeking input from 61605 residents to gauge how to put two grants to the best use possible.

The county received two grants from the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The IDOT grant focuses on transportation equity, which is the fairness in mobility for residents. The CDC grant concerns social determinants of health, and nonmedical factors that impact health outcomes, such as housing and working conditions.

“So we’re hoping that we get a good response from the public, so they can tell us what they see is the needs in that area, as they relate to transportation, as they relate to how folks get around, what kind of things of things we can do moving forward. So we’re hoping to get a blueprint,” said Amy McLaren, county engineer at Peoria County Highway Department.

The purpose of the Peoria Community Health and Transportation Survey is to ask questions about social connectedness and transportation, so the grants can be put to the best use possible. McLaren said resident input is vital for the best survey results.

“We don’t get a good result if we don’t hear from the people who are actually using the services… Anybody can come in and think they know what’s going on in a neighborhood or an area. But truly, unless you live there, unless you do business there, you don’t have that same insight as someone who’s actually there,” she said.

McLaren said the survey is combing the two grants together in order to not overwhelm participants.