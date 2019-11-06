Peoria County unclaimed remains laid to rest

PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria County Coroner’s office is working in the community to bury the county’s unclaimed remains.

The burial was Wednesday at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Community members attended the service to honor those who died with a proper ceremony.

Many of the unclaimed remains had no family members, or did not have the means for a burial.

“It’s very important for us, for our mission at the coroner’s office in alignment with the mission of St. Francis that the deceased get buried and pay homage to their souls and spirits,” said coroner Jamie Harwood.

To make the burial happen, the coroner’s office worked with OSF St. Francis, St. Mary’s Cemetery, Wilbert Monument, and Preston and Hanley Funeral Home.