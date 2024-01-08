PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has issued a traffic collision alert for Peoria County effective immediately, according to the Peoria Emergency Communications Center.

The collision alert asks citizens who have been involved in vehicle collisions with no injuries to exchange information and report the incident in person to the records bureau at the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office located at 301 North Maxwell Road as soon as possible but within 48 hours of the conclusion of the alert.