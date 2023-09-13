PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Buoyed by strong economic growth and a greater than anticipated interest revenue, the 2024 proposed budget for Peoria County offers slightly higher spending and more employees at the jail and the courthouse.

All summer, county officials have been pouring over numbers regarding sales tax, property taxes and other sources of expenses and revenues to devise a preliminary budget for next year. Strong property tax revenues helped, according to a 508-page document released Wednesday.

It’s about two inches thick when printed out and for those who prefer digital documents, it’s nearly 12 megabytes in size. Full of data tables, charts and hundreds of thousands of words, the county’s administrator says it boils down to one thing — being responsible.

“Our fiscal year 2024 recommended budget continues with the Peoria County Board’s long-standing policies of being the best possible stewards of the taxpayers’ dollar,” said Peoria County Administrator Scott Sorrel. “I am proud of our team and the work done to present the county board with a balanced budget,”

And to the vice-chair of the Peoria County Board and the head of the board’s finance committee, there’s another word — pride.

“We have remained flat (on the property tax rate) for more than a decade which I am pretty proud of,” said Sharon Williams. “I believe all of our employees, from front-line employees to the administrative staff, are doing everything they can to save taxpayer dollars.

“For me, that’s the proudest part, watching our employees in action to save taxpayers money. We are pretty frugal, said Williams, who has been on the board for 10 years.

There is an estimated 6.7% increase in anticipated property tax revenue in 2024 which is due to an increase in land values. Given that and record high interest on the county’s bank accounts, the anticipated revenues next year are $150.6 million, up 2% from last year.

Moreover, Sorrel said, the rise in interest rates might not be good for borrowers but if you have money in the bank, it’s great. Thanks to filled coffers and higher rates, the county saw about $5 million in revenue from interest last year. That’s up from only $99,000 or so in 2021, he said.

Expenses, as of now, are $154.9 million, up 2.6% from last year’s budget.

Sorrel said the budget isn’t too controversial because of how the county has chosen to manage its money, saying it’s pretty much “status quo.”

Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says the proposed budget supports four new positions that also include two which are part of the Greater Peoria Auto Crimes Task Force, one which will be working with DCFS case workers and another who will be a school resource officer for the Illini Bluffs High School.

Next year’s budget has money for roof repairs at the county jail, the juvenile detention center and the courthouse. There’s also money for work to be done at the highway department.

County board members will review and discuss the proposed budget at committee meetings which are held on Sept. 25 and 26. The budget is then tentatively slated to go before the full county board Oct. 12 meeting.