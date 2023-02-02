PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Women, Infant and Children (WIC) office will temporarily close to the public Friday.

According to Peoria County Health Communication Manager Diana Scott, the office at the health department at 2116 N. Sheridan Rd. will be closed for service.

Office hours will resume Feb. 6-10 by virtual phone appointment, during office hours from 8 a.m. -4:30 p.m.

The WIC office will open at its new location at 3521 N California Ave. on Feb. 13.

More information is available online.