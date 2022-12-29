PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos announced Thursday that Peoria will not implement the elimination of cash bail that is set to go into effect Jan. 1.

A Kankakee judge ruled the elimination of cash bail–the section of the SAFE-T Act named the Pre-Trial Fairness Act–is unconstitutional. In response, Hoos released the following statement:

Last night the Pretrial Fairness Act was declared unconstitutional. Although Peoria County did not participate in this ruling, we are required to follow it. When a statute is unconstitutional, the statute becomes invalid and has no force or effect on anyone. As a result, and until the Illinois Supreme Court provides further clarification, we will abide by this ruling and not implement the new bail reform. This office remains committed to following the law and is hopeful the Supreme Court will bring finality to this topic in the near future. Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos

Until the Supreme Court steps in, counties can choose whether to eliminate cash bail come Sunday.