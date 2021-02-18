Peoria couple getting creative with snow sculptures

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – From a dragon to a Llama sculpture, one Peoria couple proving kids aren’t the only ones who can have fun in the snow.

Tireca and Aloke have been together for 6 years now. They said this is the first time they have ever made snow sculptures and it won’t be their last.

“We both work at home so with the phones and the TV, there is so much screen time so we sort of look forward to it. At 5 o’clock we both look at each other and say are you ready to go and sculpt?” said Aloke.

The process can take several days. They said they spend more than 8 hours on each sculpture.

“You grab a box of some sort, put the snow in there, pound it down and then you add more snow and then you turn it around and you have to let it sit for at least 2 hours” said Tireca.

Their inspiration comes from a snow sculptor in Canada, Matthew Morris.

“We spent a couple of hours looking at his videos and you know just came out here and said we have so much snow why not?” said Aloke.

The couple said although the process is time consuming, it’s their favorite part of the day.

“It’s the first time in 10 years that I’ve enjoyed the snow you know so if it can change me… I think everyone will sort of enjoy it,” said Aloke.