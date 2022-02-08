PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Almost a week after a winter storm that dropped numerous inches of snowfall across the region, Peoria Public Works said it’s moving on to the next phase of snow removal.

The Deputy Director of Operations for the department said crews will begin clearing storm drains as early as Wednesday ahead of anticipated warmer weather.

He said this will help prevent water from collecting and possibly flooding roadways.

He said despite being busy during the snowfall, crew morale has been pretty good.

“As I’ve been telling them, they’ve had a long month in a week. And it seemed like that. Days were running together. They have really bounced back the last couple of days after we’ve ended the twelve-hour shifts. They have actually bounced back. I have not seen hardly any, maybe a handful people that have scheduled a day off,” said Maroon.

Maroon said soon they’ll start preparing for the next round of snow.

They’ll also touch up some potholes around Peoria while working on clearing storm drains.