PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Work crews began working on striping roadways in downtown Peoria at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a City of Peoria news release, the lane striping work will take place on:

Fulton Street from SW Jefferson Street to SW Monroe Street.

SW Madison Avenue from Fulton Street to Main Street.

SW Monroe Street from Fulton Street to Main Street.

No lane closure or parking restrictions are expected to take place due to this work. Weather permitting, Tuesday’s work is expected to be complete by 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday and Thursday, crews will work on the crosswalk and stop bar striping. There will be lane shifts that drivers should watch out for in the area.

There will be no on-street parking in the area on Friday while crews work on striping permanent parking. Parking restrictions are expected to be in effect until 3:30 p.m. on Friday.