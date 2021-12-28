Peoria crews hard at work to clear roads after snowfall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Works crews are currently treating the 17 routes city-wide as the snow comes down hard on central Illinois.

Rock salt and slush are being pushed off the main streets and approximately 1.5″ of wet snow is expected.

Crews are keeping an eye on the weather as the snow is expected to turn to rain in the afternoon. Because of the warmer ground temperatures, the snow is turning to slush on the streets and making travel hazardous.

Drivers are encouraged to be aware and keep a safe distance as the streets are slippery.