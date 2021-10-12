Peoria Crime Stoppers looking to identify Woman’s Care Center arson suspect

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in the arson of the Woman’s Care Center located at 7319 N. University St. on May 3.

According to a Peoria Area Crime Stoppers Facebook post, a video recovered from the scene showed a single male suspect. Peoria Police is requesting assistance identifying the suspect.

The fire caused several thousand dollars in damages and forced the center to relocate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 309-673-9000, Peoria Detective Leigh at 309-494-8392, or Peoria Fire Investigator Pierson at 309-494-8734.