PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three decades behind bars is the sentence given to a Peoria man convicted of killing his infant son.

Zachary Yeo, 23, was indicted in November on three counts related to him shaking and killing his infant son, Conner.

In December, a fourth charge of first-degree murder was added. Yeo pleaded guilty to that charge and will now be housed at the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The first three charges were dismissed.