PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria announced Wednesday that trash hauler GFL will not collect trash or recycling on Friday in anticipation of the coming winter storm.

No pickups will occur on Friday, Dec. 23. Those scheduled for pickup on Friday should instead plan to set their trash and recycling carts out on Saturday, Dec. 24.

The City reminds residents to keep garbage carts out of snow piles to avoid damage and to move the carts from the curb within 24 hours.

The pending winter storm may cause further delays in trash pickup. Missed pickups can be reported at the City of Peoria’s website or by calling GFL at 309-688-0760.