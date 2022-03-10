PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Peoria averaged $4.59 a gallon in the area on Thursday.

Those rising gas prices are starting to impact local food delivery operations as well as grocery prices in stores.

Locally owned food delivery service, Order To Eat said customers might see a slight increase in delivery fees when using the app. Co-owner Rich Edwards Jr. said the increase isn’t much.

“We’ve had to adjust our delivery fees according to the gas prices,” Edwards said.

Edwards said they didn’t want to make the change, however their goal is to keep their delivery service as affordable as possible while competing with others.

“We don’t want to lose our customers, but we hope they understand that when gas prices go up, it affects everybody,” Edwards said.

Edwards said Order To Eat is also tightening its delivery radius so drivers aren’t driving as far.

“We have to think about our vehicles, our drivers’ vehicles,” Edwards said.

At Haddad’s Market in West Peoria the gas prices are also leading to changes. Manager Mike Vinovich said most of their products come from out of state.

“Most of our groceries come to us from Ohio so they raise their prices on the gas to get it to us which affects us,” Vinovich said.

The locally-owned market also offers home delivery of groceries and Vinovich said so far they aren’t planning to raise their delivery fee for its customers.

“We haven’t changed the delivery fee at all so it really doesn’t hit anybody from that aspect, however things have gone up a nickel there and a dime there,” Vinovich said.