PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal judge in Peoria ruled a local dentist illegally fired a dental assistant during the COVID-19 pandemic and thus, must pay $20,000 in back wages.

The U.S. Department of Labor said the assistant had refused a work assignment, saying they believed it would put them at risk for a coronavirus infection and discussed this with other employees.

U.S. District Judge James Shadid entered a consent judgment requiring Dr. Monzer K. al-Dadah LLC and Dr. al-Dadah to pay the employee over $20,000 in back wages. The dentist must also provide neutral employment recommendations and remove reasons for separation from employment records.

In March 2020, a safety complaint was made with the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration and al-Dadah tried to determine who made the complaint. He then terminated the dental assistant, according to court records and the Labor Department release.

The assistant had been an employee for more than 20 years. Another OSHA complaint was filed by the terminated employee, this time alleging retaliation. Such a move by an employer is barred by federal law.

OSHA concluded the employer violated the whistleblower provisions of the Occupational Safety and Health Act. The department’s Office of the Solicitor in Chicago formally filed a suit in April 2022.

“Employees must be able to exercise their legal rights regarding workplace safety freely and without fear of retaliation by their employer,” said OSHA Assistant Regional Administrator Denise Keller in Chicago. “The outcome in this case reflects the Department of Labor’s commitment to protect workers’ rights.”

For more information on whistleblower protections, visit OSHA’s Whistleblower Protection Programs webpage.