Peoria Diocese launches appeal for prayers to move forward with Fulton Sheen’s beatification

PEORIA, Ill. — The Catholic Diocese of Peoria has launched a new initiative for Archbishop Fulton Sheen’s beatification to move forward, after the Catholic Diocese of Rochester pushed for it to be postponed.

Monday, the Diocese and Bishop Daniel Jenky announced they are calling on members of the Catholic Church to pray for Sheen’s beatification to progress. This is part of a special “novena” to “petition God unceasingly” for nine successive days this month.

“Let us petition god unceasingly to remove all obstacles for the beatification of Fulton Sheen,” Jenky said in the video.

Rochester Bishop Salvatore Matano said Sheen could be named in an ongoing invesitgation into abuse by priests in the state of New York. He said that while Sheen himself was not accused of any misconduct, he potentially appointed a priest who had previously been accused of abuse while he was Archbishop.

Jenky said concerns were not founded during beatification consideration and this complaint rose after the church had set a date for beatification.

On the 40th anniversary of Sheen’s death, Jenky decided to make known this upcoming special novena trusting in the “power of prayer” to “instill hope to all those saddened and disappointed” by the beatification delay.

Jenky is asking followers to pray with him in hopes of securing beatification. The Diocese’s novena begins Thursday. It will finish on Dec. 20, one day before Sheen’s beatification was set before it was postponed.

There is no word on a new date for the ceremony.

For more information visit celebratesheen.com.