PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Spalding Renewal Center will have restricted access starting May 15.

Usage of the building will be significantly restricted after a recent facilities study revealed the center needs “considerable repairs.” The Peoria Diocese made the decision to preserve and maintain the building’s history.

“Because of the extent of needed repairs to the building which are above the ongoing maintenance

costs, it is not financially prudent to keep the Spalding Renewal Center fully operational at this

time,” Bishop Louis Tylka said.

Opened in 1991, the center has been home to several Diocesan ministries, including Peoria Cursillo, Spanish Cursillo and TEC (Teens Encounter Christ).

Peoria Cursillo Lay Director Dave Templin said the Peoria Diocese will work with the Cursillo and TEC communities to find a new location for the ministries.

Sister Subha Ramesh, co-spiritual director of Peoria Cursillo, said the Peoria Cursillo and TEC ministries respect and understand the decision to restrict usage of the building, saying the Cursillo, “is much more than a building.”

“We’re recognized as a ministry of evangelization within the Diocese, and look forward to continuing our support of Bishop Tylka’s episcopal motto, ‘Go Make Disciples,’” Ramesh said.