Peoria diocese suspends communion from chalice in light of flu, coronavirus

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Catholic Diocese of Peoria announced it is suspending communion from the chalice during services as a precaution to the continuing spread of the coronavirus and amid the height of the flu season.

It is unknown how long the suspension will last. Bishop Daniel Jenky acknowledged that the alcohol content of the wine should eliminate any dangers of contagion, “It still seems wise to take this precaution.”

While the sacramental bread offered during the Eucharist will still be offered, Jenky is also urging people to take it in their hands instead of their tongues. Those who insist on receiving the Holy Communion on the tongue are advised to open their mouths widely and extend their tongues as far as possible to avoid passing saliva from person to person through the minister’s fingers.

Jenky is encouraging parishes to “use prudence.”

Additionally, Jenky said the Kiss of Peace should be expressed with a smile or a wave, rather than by a handshake or hug. On Good Friday, the Faithful are urged to bless themselves before the Holy Cross rather than reverence it with a kiss.

He is also reminding those who feel sick to avoid coming to church.