Peoria Disposal Company has been sold; Here’s what we know

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Canadian waste management company has purchased Peoria Disposal Company (PDC).

PDC Municipal Marketing Manager Eric Shangraw confirmed the news Friday. He said the company, GFL Environmental Inc., bought PDC’s landfills, transfer stations, and hauling services.

At this time, PDC Labs has not been sold.

PDC employees were notified of the sale on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Shangraw said they will be staying with the company.

The sale will be finalized on Friday, Oct. 1. Everything will remain the same for customers, Shangraw said.

PDC has 69 city contracts across Illinois and Northeast Missouri.

The Coulter family started PDC almost 100 years ago. Matt Coulter will stay with GFL as an Area Vice President for the company.

GFL offers services in solid waste management, liquid waste management, and infrastructure development and has locations across Canada and the United States.